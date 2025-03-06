Min after river inspection: 1,300 metric tonnes of garbage removed from Yamuna in past 10 days

New Delhi: Irrigation and Flood Control minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma inspected the Yamuna by boat and said 1,300 metric tonnes of garbage had been removed from the river in the past 10 days. The minister also held a review meeting with officials to assess progress and outline further actions.

Addressing the media, minister Parvesh Sahib Singh highlighted the government’s comprehensive plan to clean and conserve the Yamuna, which he emphasised had gained momentum following the BJP’s victory in Delhi. “The double-engine BJP government has implemented a well-structured action plan for Yamuna’s restoration,” Singh said, noting that so far, 1,300 metric tonnes of waste have been removed in the last ten days from the river, a significant step forward in the campaign. In a direct criticism of the AAP government’s handling of the issue, Singh accused the previous administration of neglecting the river’s cleaning and flood management for the past decade. “Under the AAP government, pollution levels in the Yamuna doubled, and flood management became increasingly inadequate,” he stated,

accusing them of misleading the public and mismanaging resources in the name of Yamuna cleaning. Singh also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal involvement in the initiative, claiming that the PM’s leadership would guide the project to success, akin to the transformation seen in the Sabarmati Riverfront.

The government’s action plan includes several key measures to tackle both pollution and flood risks. A major component of the plan is the connection of all drains in Delhi to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), with an expansion of STP capacity to prevent untreated wastewater from entering the river. Additionally, the government will set up Common Treatment Plants (CTPs) in industrial areas to manage chemical waste effectively.Singh also outlined the flood control measures being undertaken, including repairs and strengthening of the ITO Barrage gates, which will help manage floodwaters during the monsoon season.

Special drives are being organised to clean the riverbanks, and green zones are being developed along the Yamuna. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also begun the development of the Yamuna Riverfront, which will transform the riverbanks into a vibrant cultural and tourism hub, offering new economic opportunities for the city.