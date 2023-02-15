Min addresses airport Kaali-Pili taxi union

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addressed the airport Kaali-Pili taxi union and assured them of all possible help from his government.

The Minister said that the taxi and auto drivers have been continuously benefitting from the policies of the Delhi government and each driver saves more than Rs 7,000.

It is my promise to the taxi drivers to meet them to understand their issues on a continuous basis and assure them that the government will keep on providing all necessary support to them, the Minister said.

“Taxi fares were last increased in 2013 and we considered it our duty to revise the same due to constant CNG price hikes last year. It is my promise to the Taxi drivers to meet them to understand their issues on a continuous basis and assure them that the Delhi government will keep on providing all necessary support to them,” the Minister said.

The Minister addressed the Kaali-Peeli taxi drivers in a program organised by Airport Kaali-Peeli Auto Union. The government had recently increased the auto and taxi fare considering the hardship faced by the drivers due to the continuous fuel price rise.

“Dilli ki shaan hai Kaali peeli Taxi. It has existed for decades and is still plying on the roads of Delhi. During the Corona time in 2020 and 2021, we ensured some monetary help to Auto permit holders and paratransit drivers by disbursing nearly 170 crore to them,” Gahlot said.