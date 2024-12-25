Milestone: Delhi Metro completes 22 yrs of op

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked a milestone Wednesday, celebrating 22 years since the launch of its passenger operations. On December 24, 2002, the first Delhi Metro train, TS-01, was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ushering in a new era of modern public transport in the National Capital Region.

The TS-01 train, which began as a 4-coach train, has evolved over the years to meet the growing demands of passengers. The train was upgraded to 6 coaches in 2014 and further expanded to 8 coaches in 2023. Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has traveled approximately 27 lakh kilometers, carrying over 5.4 crore passengers and completing 23 lakh door operations. Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, it has proven to be a symbol of efficiency and reliability.

The train’s advanced propulsion system contributes to environmental sustainability by regenerating around 40 per cent of the power consumed through regenerative braking. Throughout its service, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls, maintaining a remarkable Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, far surpassing the required 40,000 kilometers.

Recently, TS-01 received a mid-life refurbishment, featuring updated amenities for passengers, including real-time route maps, CCTV cameras for enhanced security, emergency alarms, and mobile charging outlets. The train was also decorated with flowers and a commemorative banner in celebration of its legacy.

As part of DMRC’s ongoing progress, the corporation has achieved record milestones in 2024, including the highest-ever single-day passenger count of 78.67 lakh on November 18. With technological advancements and ongoing Phase-IV expansions, DMRC continues to lead the way in transforming urban transportation in Delhi NCR. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications, praised the achievements of the corporation and its commitment to enhancing public transport for Delhi’s residents.