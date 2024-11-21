Milestone: CM inaugurates new world-class govt school in Rohini

New Delhi: In a significant step towards revolutionising education in Delhi, the AAP-led government inaugurated a new world-class school in Rohini Sector-27, Pocket C-2. Chief Minister Atishi dedicated the state-of-the-art facility to the children of the area, marking another milestone in the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education.

The new four-storey school boasts 121 classrooms, 10 modern laboratories, a central library, a multipurpose hall, and other advanced facilities, designed to cater to the educational needs of over 2,000 children. “Arvind Kejriwal has proven that quality education can uplift poor children, ensuring they no longer remain trapped in poverty,” said CM Atishi, highlighting the transformational impact of the education revolution in Delhi under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Atishi emphasised that the new school would save children in the locality from traveling long distances to study. “Previously, children from this area had to travel 10-15 km to Shahbad Daulatpur for school. Now, they can receive quality education closer to home,” she stated.

Recalling the promise made during Kejriwal’s visit to the area in 2015, CM Atishi said, “When Arvind Kejriwal visited this area, people asked for a school for their children. Today, the Kejriwal government has fulfilled that promise with this magnificent school.”

The new infrastructure includes specialised rooms for yoga, activity spaces, lecture halls, and lifts, setting a

new benchmark in government-run schools. Atishi pointed out, “Even the best private schools in the area cannot match its facilities.”

Underlining the government’s long-term focus on education, CM Atishi praised the AAP government’s consistent commitment to allocating 25 per cent of the annual budget to education. She also noted the government’s investment in teacher training, including sending educators abroad to learn best practices. “Our government has created world-class schools and invested in teacher training to ensure that every child has access to quality schooling,” she said.

Sharing inspiring stories of students who benefitted from the education revolution, Atishi mentioned Shilpi, a girl from Sector-23 Rohini, whose father worked as a factory laborer. “With the support of her school and teachers, she cleared the JEE and is now studying chemical engineering at IIT Guwahati,” she shared. Similarly, she highlighted Himanshu, who lost his father at a young age and supported his family by giving tuitions. Despite facing hardships, he cleared NEET and is now pursuing MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College.

CM Atishi concluded her address by urging Delhi voters to re-elect the AAP government in February. “Families make immense sacrifices for their children’s education,

and governments should do the same. Only AAP prioritises education,” she emphasised, reinforcing the need to continue the progress made in the sector.

The new school in Rohini is a testament to the AAP government’s dedication to education, offering a brighter future for children from underprivileged backgrounds.