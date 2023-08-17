Mild earthquake hits Noida

An earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed. A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface. Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the NCS showed.