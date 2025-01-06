Middle-class challenges amid AAP’s reforms

New Delhi: As the government continues to implement its reforms in education, healthcare, and transport, many of Delhi’s middle-class families find themselves at a crossroads, caught between the promise of change and the reality of rising challenges. While these reforms have made strides in improving basic services, many middle-class families are now questioning if their needs are being fully addressed.

Despite the AAP government’s focus on public transport, including free bus and metro services, there are ongoing concerns about the reliability and safety of these modes of travel. “Commute might seem easy with free buses and metro services, but I still feel unsafe traveling on buses at night. The metro, too, doesn’t always run on some of the major routes, making it difficult for us to get around. For people like us, the government should come up with on-road, cheaper services that can complement the existing options,” says Alisha Khan, a resident of East Delhi

When it comes to education, the AAP government’s improvements in public schools are acknowledged, but middle-class families still face obstacles in accessing quality education. “The government has done a lot to improve public education, but the schools are still overwhelmed,” says Priya Verma, a working mother. “It’s hard to get the kind of individual attention my child needs.”

At the same time, good private schools are increasingly out of reach for many middle-class families due to high fees, with some institutions even operating on a lottery system for admissions. “Education in good schools is expensive, and the lottery system makes it even harder for middle-class families to secure a spot for their children,” says Neha Sharma. “We want the best for our kids, but it feels like we’re fighting an uphill battle.”

Healthcare has seen some positive changes with the expansion of Mohalla Clinics, but for many middle-class families who don’t qualify for free services, the high costs of private healthcare remain a significant issue. “I can’t rely on Mohalla Clinics for everything, but private healthcare is too expensive for us,” says Amit Gupta, a software engineer. “There’s no middle ground. It feels like we’re stuck in a system that doesn’t cater to us. Affordable healthcare for the middle class is still a big issue.”

In response to these concerns, a government official remarked, “We acknowledge the challenges faced by middle-class families and are committed to creating more inclusive policies. The reforms we’ve introduced are designed to improve the quality of life for all Delhiites. We are always here to work for our people without stopping and our work is far from over, and we are actively working to address these gaps.”

While AAP’s policies have brought some positive changes, the middle-class residents of Delhi are left with a sense of frustration, feeling that their specific struggles are often overlooked. “The government has made a lot of changes, but they don’t seem to be addressing the struggles of the middle class,” says Shalini Rao, a Delhi resident. “We need policies that make a real difference in our daily lives, not just in the headlines.”

As AAP pushes forward with its ambitious reforms, it will need to focus on the specific concerns of middle-class families if it hopes to maintain support from this critical constituency.