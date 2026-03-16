Micro loan ceremony held as Speaker inaugurates Madan Das Devi Bhavan

New Delhi: Emphasising the need to protect small vendors and women entrepreneurs from exploitative lending, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated Madan Das Devi Bhavan and attended the 159th Micro Loan Distribution Ceremony organised by the community initiative Chaupal in the capital.



The event was held at Upasana Kunj in Rajpura Gurmandi, where micro loans were distributed to beneficiaries as part of Chaupal’s efforts to promote financial inclusion and support small-scale livelihoods.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta highlighted the social impact of the initiative and praised the organisation’s efforts in empowering economically weaker sections. “Chaupal has come forward with a larger social purpose to empower women, strengthen families and ensure that children receive education, households rise above poverty and people are able to live their lives with dignity,” he said.

The Speaker recalled witnessing the organisation’s growth from its early days and acknowledged the contributions of those who

helped shape the initiative.

He said the sustained efforts of volunteers and supporters had transformed Chaupal into a meaningful grassroots movement focused on community service and social empowerment.

Drawing attention to the challenges faced by women working in weekly markets and small street-based businesses, Gupta said many of them remain outside the formal banking system and are often forced to rely on informal lenders charging

high interest rates.

“Small vendors and women in weekly markets must be protected from exploitative lending,” he said, stressing the need for accessible and fair

financial support.

He added that such financial assistance goes beyond economic aid and plays a crucial role in improving the lives of families. “For women running small livelihoods in our markets, access to fair credit is not merely financial support, it is a path to dignity, education for their children, and freedom from exploitative

lending,” Gupta said.