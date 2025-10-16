MHA sanctions Rs 653 cr for 26 new Delhi Police infra projects

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given administrative sanction and expenditure sanction for 26 new infrastructure projects of Delhi Police in a big boost to enhance policing infrastructure of the national Capital. With an estimated cost of Rs 653.46 crore, the projects intend to greatly improve the operational efficiency and well-being of police personnel.

The new projects approved are the construction of 18 police station buildings, 7 police posts, a women’s hostel exclusively for women, and 180 staff quarters. The new facilities are meant to establish a more efficient, professional, and gender-sensitive policing culture in Delhi.

The entire works of infrastructure shall be carried out by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which will provide quality construction and be within schedule.

The MHA’s focus on increasing and improving police infrastructure mirrors its overall focus on internal security and public safety.

Officials stated that the new police posts and stations will substitute older infrastructure with modern, well-equipped buildings that facilitate more intelligent policing practices and people-oriented services.

The staff hostel and women’s hostel are also expected to significantly enhance the living standards of police officers, particularly women officers, with inclusivity and a more conducive work-life balance.

This comes on the heels of a spate of recent moves by the MHA to upgrade police forces nationwide. The MHA sanctioned money for state police residences and forensic labs under the Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) scheme earlier this year.

Delhi Police, being a centrally governed force within the aegis of the MHA, continues to be specially provided with support to strengthen city policing in a fast-expanding and complex urban landscape.

The new infrastructure works will be finished in phases during the next two to three years. When operational, they will not only enhance the law enforcement capability of the capital but also encourage more trust and accessibility between the police and the people.