MHA downgrades Atishi’s security cover from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category

New Delhi: In a recent move following periodic threat assessments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has downgraded the security cover of former Delhi chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision came after central security agencies reviewed the threat perception surrounding Atishi and found no current justification for continuing her higher-tier ‘Z’ level security. Sources from Delhi Police stated that the assessment was part of a routine review undertaken for political leaders across the country.

Previously under ‘Z’ category security, Atishi had a protection team of 22 personnel, including several commandos. Following the downgrade, her security detail will now comprise 11–12 personnel, including two commandos from the Delhi Police and two personal security officers (PSOs).

The downgrade also coincides with wider discussions within Delhi Police’s security unit, which has recommended reassessing the security covers of several other AAP leaders. Sources indicated that the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently under ‘Z-plus’ security was also reviewed, although no changes have been made to his cover yet.

Initially, the MHA had suggested maintaining the existing security arrangements for both Kejriwal and Atishi. However, it later directed the Delhi Police to proceed with the downgrade in Atishi’s case based on the updated inputs from central intelligence agencies.

In a related development, Delhi Police had last month proposed withdrawing the ‘Y’ category security cover provided to other AAP leaders, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. India’s multi-tier security system offers ‘Z-plus’ as the highest protection provided by the government, followed by ‘Z’, ‘Y+’, and ‘Y’ categories. These are allocated based on threat assessments conducted by intelligence and security agencies, taking into account public roles, political visibility, and specific risks faced by individuals.

While the move may trigger political reactions, officials reiterated that security decisions are based solely on threat inputs and not political affiliations.