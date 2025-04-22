MHA directs Delhi Police to downgrade Atishi's security cover from 'Z' to 'Y' category

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed Delhi Police to downgrade the security cover provided to former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi from 'Z' to 'Y' category, police sources said on Tuesday. The decision comes following a review of Atishi's threat perception by central security agencies, which concluded that there was no fresh or significant threat that warranted the continuation of 'Z' category security cover, an official said.

A police source said the directive was issued recently after Delhi Police's security unit sought guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the status of Atishi's security cover. It had earlier flagged the security status of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, currently under 'Z-plus' category, asking if it should be continued. "Though the ministry initially advised against making any changes to the security arrangements in place for both Kejriwal and Atishi, it later instructed Delhi Police to scale down Atishi's cover to 'Y' category," the official said. Under the 'Y' category security protocol, Atishi will now be guarded by a team of around 12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi Police. The security downgrade also means the removal of certain privileges, such as the pilot vehicle that accompanied her convoy when she briefly held the chief minister's post. In March, Delhi Police proposed to withdraw the 'Y' category security cover provided to ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the official said. Security for political leaders is granted or modified based on threat assessments conducted periodically by central intelligence and security agencies on MHA's instructions. Atishi was provided 'Z' category security after assuming the role of chief minister. Following AAP's defeat in the February 5 Delhi polls, she was elected as the leader of opposition in the Assembly after being chosen as the legislative party leader by the AAP MLAs.