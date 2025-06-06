Mewat-based sextortion racket busted, three held

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a sextortion syndicate operating from the notorious cybercrime hotspot of the Mewat region in Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station West.

The accused has been identified as Vasim (30), Javed (48) and Khalid (23), all residents of Deeg, Sikri, Rajasthan. According to the police, the case came to light when a complainant reported receiving a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. During the call, an obscene video of a girl was played, and the caller manipulated the complainant into disrobing. This act was secretly recorded, and the complainant later received three objectionable videos of himself. The situation escalated when he received another call from someone claiming to be a Crime Branch officer, who accused the complainant of sexual misconduct and threatened him with criminal charges.

The caller claimed that the girl in the video was a minor and falsely asserted that the complainant’s phone was under police surveillance.In a series of threats and manipulations, the complainant was coerced into transferring Rs 1.5 lakh initially, followed by demands of Rs 2.5 lak, Rs 4 lakh and ultimately Rs 6 lakh, under the pretext that the girl had allegedly committed suicide and the complainant could be arrested. A total of approximately Rs 14 lakh was extorted in this manner. Police traced the extortion trail to Mewat’s Sikri area in Rajasthan, arresting Vasim, Javed, and Khalid in successive raids. Two phones with incriminating evidence were seized. All three are in judicial custody as investigations continue.