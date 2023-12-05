Mewat auto-lifter gang busted, 1 nabbed with 8 stolen vehicles

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a member of a Mewat-based auto-lifter gang on Sunday with the recovery of eight stolen vehicles.



The police received the information about the member through an unknown source at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Rashid Khan (23) son of Salamuddin resident of Badli Village, Nuh District, Mewat, Haryana.

According to the police, in a meticulous operation the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police team acted on secret information.

The intelligence indicated that Rashid Khan, involved in numerous two-wheeler thefts, would be present in the South Delhi area.

Utilising surveillance, technical analysis, and inputs from interstate informers, the team narrowed down Rashid Khan’s location to Machchhi Market Road, Pushp Vihar, Saket.

Swiftly laying a strategic trap, the vigilant officers observed a suspicious individual approaching on a motorcycle.

Acting on the secret informer’s tip, the team swiftly apprehended Rashid Khan, leading to the recovery of eight stolen two-wheelers, including six motorcycles and two scooties.

During interrogation, the accused revealed shocking details of the gang’s modus operandi. He disclosed that he and his associates would visit Delhi 9-10 times each month using public transport to steal two-wheelers.

Over the past three years, they had stolen more than 200 vehicles from Delhi, subsequently disposing of them in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and remote areas of Mewat.

The accused was already linked to 12 criminal cases across different jurisdictions.

These included thefts reported in Faridabad, Neb Sarai, Tigri, Ambedkar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Khora (Ghaziabad, UP), Inderpuri, Kalkaji, and other areas.

The recovery of eight stolen two-wheelers resulted in the resolution of eight cases of vehicle theft.

The Delhi Police’s diligent efforts, including intensified patrolling, collaboration with informers, and strategic operations, underscore the commitment of Delhi Police to combat criminal activities in the region.

The commendable work of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police has not gone unnoticed, and they are set to receive suitable recognition for their role in dismantling this auto-lifter gang and recovering stolen vehicles.