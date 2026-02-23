Metro Station names finalised in line with public sentiment and local identity: CM Gupta

New Delhi: In a move aimed at aligning Delhi Metro’s expanding network with local identity and public sentiment, the Delhi government has finalised the names of 21 existing and upcoming stations, retaining 12 as proposed while modifying or renaming nine others. The decision was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also chairs the State Names Authority (SNA).



Announcing the revisions on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the exercise was not merely administrative but rooted in cultural sensitivity. “Metro stations are not merely points of transit, but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve,” she said, adding that each name was finalised after “careful and considered deliberation.”

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Authority reviewed 21 station names proposed in the Detailed Project Report of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Of these, 12 names, including Majlis Park, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Burari and Maujpur-Babarpur, were retained as originally proposed.

Seven stations saw modifications to incorporate clearer geographical references or nearby prominent areas. For instance, Prashant Vihar has been renamed Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, while Jagatpur is now Jagatpur-Wazirabad. Similarly, Mayur Vihar Pocket–1 has been renamed Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, and West Enclave will now be known as Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave.

Two stations have been completely renamed. North Pitampura will now be called Haiderpur village, and Pitampura has been revised to Madhuban Chowk, aligning the names more closely with local identity. Explaining the rationale, Gupta said several factors were considered, including “the local identity of the area, its historical, social and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local public representatives and citizens.” She emphasised that the changes were made to “avoid any confusion for commuters and to clearly reflect the geographical identity of the locality.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the Authority ensured each decision was based on factual examination and detailed discussions. “If reasoned and public-interest-based proposals are received from any area in future, the Authority will consider them in accordance with established rules and standards,” she added. Officials said the revised names are expected to enhance navigational clarity while reinforcing neighbourhood identities across the capital’s metro map.