Metro services not affected by farmers’ protest

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest and road blockages in Delhi, residents can continue to rely on the metro for their commute.



Several gates were temporarily closed at several stations, including Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, and Lok Kalyan Marg, in accordance with security directives. However, all gates have since been reopened, and metro services are operating as usual.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and assured that any further updates regarding station closures would be communicated promptly. DMRC officials affirmed that metro services in the Delhi-NCR region were unaffected, and they would cooperate fully with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police.

CISF officials told the Millennium Post that they are prepared for the increased footfall, with security measures remaining consistent.