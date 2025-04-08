Metro scare: Suicide bid at Mayur Vihar Metro, man jumps after hanging from ledge

NEW DELHI: A dramatic rescue operation unfolded today at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station after authorities received a distress call about a man seen hanging precariously from the station’s railing, attempting suicide.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Mayur Vihar Metro Station.

The man has been identified as Vikram Sharma (45) son of Surendra Nath Sharma resident of Katwaria Sarai, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, reported at approximately 7:00 am, prompted a swift response from multiple emergency units, including the local police, Delhi Metro staff, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), PCR units, and the fire department.

ASI Naresh Kumar and his team were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found a man clinging to the railing of the metro station.

Witnesses stated the man had been hanging there for nearly half an hour before the arrival of a hydraulic crane and rescue personnel.

Rescue efforts were led by CISF personnel who attempted to bring the man to safety using ropes while trying to persuade him to climb back up.

Despite their continuous efforts and attempts to calm him, the man eventually let go and jumped from the railing toward the road below.

The injured man was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where he was identified as Vikram Sharma (45), a resident of Katwaria Sarai and an employee at Infinera Company in Gurugram. He is married with two children.

Due to the extent of his injuries, doctors referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for

further treatment.