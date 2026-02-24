Metro network under heightened watch after three-day blast threat

New Delhi: Security arrangements across the national capital were intensified on Monday after a series of bomb threat emails targeting key government buildings, schools and metro stations triggered a high alert. Officials confirmed that while the threats were later declared hoaxes, extensive security checks were carried out as a precaution.

According to police sources, emails warning of possible explosions were sent to multiple institutions, including the Delhi Secretariat, the Delhi Assembly, the Red Fort and two schools. The messages alleged that blasts would occur at specific times during the day and also mentioned metro stations as potential targets within the next three days.

Soon after the emails surfaced, security personnel conducted detailed searches at all the locations named in the threats. Bomb disposal squads, dog units and local police teams were deployed to thoroughly inspect the premises. Authorities later confirmed that no suspicious objects were found at any of the sites.

The Delhi Police also heightened vigil across the entire Delhi Metro network. Additional personnel were stationed at metro stations, frisking was intensified and surveillance through CCTV cameras was stepped up. Coordination meetings were held between police officials and Delhi Metro authorities to review preparedness and response protocols.

A senior police officer said cyber experts are working to trace the origin of the emails. Preliminary findings suggest that the senders may have used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to conceal their identities and mislead investigators. “Our cyber units are analysing digital footprints and tracking IP addresses. Those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly,” the officer said.

Police have also alerted their counterparts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enhance security at metro stations and other sensitive installations under their jurisdictions.

Though the threats sparked brief concern, authorities said there was no immediate danger. Security remains tightened across key sites as investigators work to trace those responsible.