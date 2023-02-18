Metro lifeline of residents, need to expeditiously resolve DMRC-DAMEPL arbitral award issue: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and AAP government to make an endeavour to speedily resolve the impasse over unpaid arbitral award by DMRC to Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), saying there is a need to protect the Delhi Metro which constitutes the lifeline for the residents of the national capital.



The high court issued notices to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Delhi government to apprise it of how the unpaid arbitral award will be paid.

The Central and Delhi government are the two essential stakeholders in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which informed the high court that despite making requisite efforts, the two stakeholders have been unable to arrive at a consensus on the ways and means by which the amount payable under the award may be liquidated.

Justice Yashwant Varma impleaded the two governments as parties in the execution proceedings filed by DAMEPL seeking recovery of the unpaid portion of the arbitration award.

“The court hopes and trusts that the shareholders shall bear in mind that the impasse which exists needs to be resolved expeditiously bearing in mind the peremptory directions of the Supreme Court as well as the need to protect and preserve the DMRC which not only represents a project of immense public importance but also constitutes the lifeline for the residents of the NCT,” the high court said.

The court noted the total amount of the award with interest till February 14, 2022 was Rs 8009.38 crore. Out of this, a sum of Rs 1678.42 crore has been paid so far by the DMRC and Rs 6330.96 crore is still due to be paid.

“Undisputedly, the two principal shareholders of the DMRC are the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Union Government and the Delhi Government. The ends of justice would thus warrant the said shareholders being placed formally on notice and being invited to address submissions before this court proceeds in the matter and evolves and adopts an appropriate measure for the purposes of recovery of the monies payable under the award,” the high court said, while listing the matter for further hearing on February 20.