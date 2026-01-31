Metro gets power lift upgrade

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a new Electric Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) at Park Street near the Central Vista project, marking a significant step towards strengthening uninterrupted power supply for the Delhi Metro and supporting the city’s growing green transport infrastructure. The modern facility will ensure reliable electricity for key Metro corridors and play a crucial role in the upcoming expansion of the Metro network.



Inaugurating the sub-station, the Chief Minister said it had been developed using advanced technology and completed within a short span of 18 months. She also reviewed the technical features of the facility and was briefed by officials on its operations and automation systems.

“The Electric Receiving Sub-Station has been developed in a way that ensures Delhi Metro lines do not face any power-related issues and that Metro services continue to operate without interruption,” Gupta said. Calling the Delhi Metro a “byword for trust”, she added that the network was steadily moving towards nearly 500 kilometres while maintaining a “no-failure model”.

Highlighting the Metro’s importance to the capital, the Chief Minister said more than 3.5 million passengers use the Delhi Metro daily, making it the lifeline of the city. “Expansion of the Metro as public transport is our priority,” she said, reiterating that the government would continue to extend financial and administrative support for new corridors and future projects.

Gupta said the Delhi government’s vision was to expand the Metro network as the backbone of public transport, offering citizens a reliable, accessible and environmentally friendly alternative to private vehicles. “A Metro-based transport system will provide Delhi with better mobility while also contributing to a cleaner and greener city,” she said.

Describing the inauguration as a key milestone, the Chief Minister said the project reflected the government’s commitment to building safe, modern and sustainable infrastructure. “This Electric Receiving Sub-Station is another important example of our resolve to strengthen the Delhi Metro with world-class infrastructure,” she said, adding that it was a step towards making Delhi a smart city.

According to officials, all essential electrical equipment at the Park Street RSS has been newly installed. The integrated facility will supply power to the Airport Line, Line-6 (Violet Line) and the upcoming Central Vista Metro Line. Additional 25 kV feeders will ensure smoother and more reliable power supply to Metro tracks.

The sub-station has been developed entirely in accordance with modern standards and is equipped with an advanced automation system, energy-efficient VRF air-conditioning and modern security arrangements. Designed in line with green building norms, the facility is expected to

significantly enhance the reliability of power supply as the Delhi Metro network continues to expand.