Metro coaches to be patrolled by police and DMRC staff: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to strengthen patrolling at stations and inside trains by uniformed security personnel and staffers in plain clothes after a string of viral videos of riders caused controversy in recent weeks, officials said.



The latest video that surfaced on social media purportedly showed a couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach. It prompted the DMRC appeal to the commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities”.

The DMRC recently wrote to the Delhi Police to strengthen patrolling at stations and inside metro coaches to curb such incidents, sources said.

“In the light of recent videos, the metro is looking to improve security and surveillance by implementing several measures,” a senior official said.

“One such measure includes patrolling in trains by uniformed police personnel and plain clothes (DMRC) staff,” he said.

There are CCTV cameras in coaches on all lines, except on some old trains on line one. CCTVs are being installed in those coaches during the ongoing refurbishment process and also at metro stations to “monitor any objectionable activity”, the official said.

“This will help deter threats and inconvenience to passengers, including women,” he added.