Metro announcements, QR code-based parking to ease access

NEW DELHI: From metro station announcements to a QR code-based parking system, a series of measures have been rolled out for Republic Day celebrations along the Kartavya Path in Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

While the metro announcements will guide ticket and pass holders travelling to the parade venue, the QR code-based system will help nearly 8,000 vehicles park at designated locations close to the respective seating enclosures.

All enclosures for this year’s Republic Day parade have been named after rivers, and commuters will be directed to specific metro stations depending on whether their allotted seating enclosure lies to the north or south of the Kartavya Path, officials said.

According to the announcements, spectators seated on the southern side and allotted enclosures such as Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu and Jhelum will be asked to get down at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station.

Those holding tickets for the northern side, with enclosures including Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Satluj, Teesta, Vaigai and Yamuna, are being advised to exit at the Central Secretariat Metro Station. Officials said pedestrian pathways aligned with river-named enclosures will ease access. A QR-based parking system covering 22 lots will guide about 8,000 vehicles, while spectators are urged to use metro services primarily.