Mercury up, AQI poor

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed warmer-than-usual weather on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature remaining significantly above normal across all monitoring stations, according to the India Meteorological Department. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above normal and nearly 2 degrees higher than Monday.

Palam reported a maximum of 26.3 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road touched 27.4 degrees, both registering departures of 2.7 degrees and 4.4 degrees, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ridge and Ayanagar also saw elevated daytime temperatures, settling at 26.9 degrees and 27.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, indicating a persistent warming trend across the region. Night temperatures, however, showed relatively minor variation. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung stood at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, slightly below normal, while Palam and Ridge recorded milder nights at 11 degrees and 12.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On the pollution front, the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category with the AQI settling at 271.