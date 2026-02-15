Mercury rises: City hits 28.5 degree C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The minimum temperature settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.1 notch above the season’s average, the IMD stated.

The weather department has predicted mist for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent at 8.30 am, whereas it settled at 45 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 216, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.