Mercury drops to 18.6 degree C in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degree celsius and a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The relative humidity oscillated between 76 per cent and 38 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the Capital was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 224 at 6:31 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.