Mentally unstable man sets house ablaze, succumbs to flames

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old mentally upset man has died after he put his house on fire in the Sangam Vihar area on the late night of Wednesday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Layeek Ahmed (50), a resident of Gali No. 12, near Takwa Mosque, Sangam Vihar.

According to the Police, the incident occurred in Gali No. 12, Budh Bazar, Sangam Vihar, at approximately 12:35 AM, when a PCR call alerted authorities to the fire and an explosion caused by a gas cylinder.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the house engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders promptly reached the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Amid the charred remains, the burnt body of Layeek Ahmed was found.

Local inquiries revealed that Ahmed had a history of alcohol abuse and mental instability. Known for causing disturbances in the neighborhood, Ahmed’s erratic behavior tragically culminated in this fatal incident.

His 21-year-old son, who works in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was at his job during the fire. Ahmed’s wife had been sent out to fetch Gutka, a form of chewing tobacco, when the fire started.

According to witnesses, Ahmed locked himself inside the house and set the room on fire. Upon the return of Ahmad’s wife, she saw the flames and immediately raised an alarm. Neighbors rushed to the scene, attempting to break down the door, and called the police.

The crime team was summoned, and Ahmed’s body was subsequently transported to the hospital for further examination.

The authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to understand the precise circumstances leading to the fire and the explosion. Ahmed’s family, consisting only of his wife and son, is now grappling with the sudden and tragic loss.

Neighbors and local residents expressed their shock and sorrow over the incident, though many acknowledged Ahmed’s troubled past.