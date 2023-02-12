‘Mentally ill’ man jumps in front of train, dies

New Delhi: A “mentally ill” man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mayur Vihar-1 metro station on the Blue Line in east Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Ajay Laxman Pakhale, a former senior manager at Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), jumped from the station’s platform no. 1, they said.

Officials sources said there was a “brief delay” in metro services due to the incident, impacting other trains on the corridor. However, a passenger requesting anonymity said, “I boarded the train at around 1.50 pm from Noida sector 18 station for Rajiv Chowk station, but it got stuck at the next station at Noida

sector 16.