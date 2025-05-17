‘Mentally ill’ man found hanging from tree in Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: A 46-year-old ‘mentally ill’ Upper Division Clerk of a Gram Panchayat was found dead, hanging from a tree in Sarojini Nagar’s Tikona Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Mehta (46) son of Laxman Singh resident of Village Sera, Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand.

According to the police reports, they received a distress call at PS Sarojini Nagar reporting a body hanging from a tree at Tikona Park, near the NDMC Taxi Stand, Laxmibai Nagar.

Responding promptly, the investigating officer and police staff arrived at the scene and secured the area.

The caller, Pramod Jolly (69) a resident of Malviya Nagar, had alerted authorities after discovering the body.

The deceased Mehta was employed as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the Gram Panchayat, Pithoragarh.

According to preliminary inquiries, Mehta had been suffering from mental health issues and had come to Delhi on May 14 with his wife, Meen,a for treatment.

He had an appointment scheduled at Primus Super Specialty Hospital in Chanakyapuri. He was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital by emergency services and declared brought dead by doctors. His body has been preserved in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Statements from his family revealed no suspicion of foul play.