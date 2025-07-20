‘Mentally harassed’ Sharda Univ student commits suicide

Greater Noida: A 21-year-old girl, second year medical student, died by suicide in her hostel room inside Sharda University here on Friday evening after alleging humiliation and mental harassment by two faculty members, said police officials.

According to the police, the deceased, Jyoti Sharma, a native of Gurgaon was pursuing Bachelor of Dental Surgery at the university. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on the 12th floor of Mandela Girls Hostel. She had left a suicide note blaming two faculty members for her death. The police said that they have registered an FIR under BNS sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 79 (insult to modesty of woman), 352, 351 (2) (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) against university professors Mahinder Singh and Shairy Vashist, Anurag Awasthi, Surbhi, Dean Dr M Siddharth, Ashish Chaudhary and one unidentified person.

“A girl student of Sharda University died by suicide in the university hostel. Police received information, reached the scene, and got the postmortem conducted swiftly. Two staff members, Mahinder Singh and Shairy Vashist, have been arrested so far, and further investigation is ongoing,” said Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida. In her note, she wrote: “If I die, Mahendra Sir and Shairy Ma’am will be responsible. They mentally harassed and humiliated me. I want them to go to jail. I have been depressed for a long time because of them. Sorry, I can’t live anymore.” The victim’s relatives and classmates claimed that faculty members falsely accused her of forging signatures, humiliated her in class, and threatened to fail her.