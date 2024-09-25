Mentally challenged man beaten to death

New Delhi: A 32-year-old mentally unstable man was brutally assaulted and killed in Rohini’s Agar Nagar on Monday night. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Prem Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Deepak (32) resident of Agar Nagar, Rohini, Delhi. According to the Police, the incident occurred around 11:18 pm when a PCR call alerted police to the death of a man in the Prem Nagar area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim unconscious with multiple injuries.

The injured man was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Deepak, who had a history of mental instability, had broken a neighbour’s vehicle window earlier that day. Around 9:20 pm, after the altercation with the neighbour, Deepak went out into the street where a group of boys allegedly assaulted him with sticks and rods, according to his father’s statement.

Several individuals suspected of involvement in the attack have been detained for questioning, though

their identities remain undisclosed.