Men posing as transgender persons caught

NEW DELHI: The Foreign Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly disguising themselves as transgender individuals and engaging in soliciting activities in the Azadpur Fruit Mandi area of Northwest Delhi.

An anonymous source tipped the Foreign Cell of the Delhi Police about the imposters. The accused were identified as Anil Kumar (35), Prem Kumar Mahto (30) and Sachin (35), all residents of Jahangir Puri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests took place on April 25, following a strategic early morning raid by a dedicated police team.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Foreigners Cell launched a 10-day surveillance operation after receiving reports that certain men were masquerading as transgender persons to solicit at traffic signals and public places.

The individuals were allegedly using this disguise to avoid public suspicion and law enforcement detection.

Under the supervision of Inspector Vipin Kumar, In-Charge of the Foreigners Cell, and overall guidance of ACP Ranjeet Dhaka, a team comprising HC Vikram, HC Praveen, Constables Deepak and Hawa Singh was formed to investigate and apprehend the suspects.

On the morning of April 25, credible information led to the successful capture of the trio near the bustling Fruit Mandi in Azadpur.

During interrogation, the suspects initially claimed to be transgender but later confessed to being male.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused under sections 91, 92, and 97 of the Delhi Police Act.

Authorities have confirmed that further investigation into the case is underway to uncover any broader network or related criminal activity.