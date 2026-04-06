Members of ‘Doodh Chor’ gang arrested

NEW DELHI: Two members of a ‘Doodh Chor’ gang were arrested in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after a viral video exposed dairy thefts, police said.

The accused, Mohit alias Patha (27) and Ayush Maan Pandey (19), trailed milk vans and stole crates using stolen vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them near Vikas Nagar on April 3 and recovered 14 empty crates from a stolen three-wheeler.

Further recoveries included a scooter and motorcycle. Mohit, a habitual offender with 38 cases, had recently been released from jail.