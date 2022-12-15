Members of Assembly committee on MCD to visit cleanest cities

New Delhi: Members of a Delhi Assembly panel on Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon visit some of the cleanest cities in the country to study their solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Committee on the MCD is chaired by MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The committee members will undertake on-ground studies in various cities from next Monday and meet local officials to understand garbage management, according to an official statement.

"The aim of this committee is to learn the best practices from throughout the country and the world and to implement them in Delhi to improve sanitation within the city. From next Monday, committee members and MCD officials will go on field visits to study solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models of various cities," Bhardwaj was quoted as saying in the statement.

"A report will be prepared after these visits to enlist best practices that can be adopted by the MCD," he said.

The committee looks into the responsibilities and functioning of the MCD and a key meeting of the panel was held under the chairmanship of Bhardwaj, and attended by members Kuldeep Kumar, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Sanjeev Jha, Shiv Charan Goel, Atishi and Ajesh Yadav, the statement said.

Senior officers of the MCD were also present in this meeting.

The aim of the committee is to improve the level of sanitation, solid waste management and to clear out the landfills that exist in the city through the MCD, it added.

The panel members will visit those cities where there has been commendable work in the areas of sanitation and waste management, segregation of waste, recycling of waste, successful implementation of solid waste management, it said.