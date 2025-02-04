Mehtab Khan switches to AAP, cites Kejriwal’s governance

NEW DELHI: In a major political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress suffered a blow in Jangpura as its Assembly President, Mehtab Khan Raja, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. The senior Congress leader was formally welcomed into the party by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who called it a significant shift in the political landscape of Jangpura.

Manish Sisodia stated that Mehtab Khan was deeply impressed by Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model and the AAP’s focus on development. “Mehtab Khan Raja believes it is crucial for everyone to come together in the elections to advance Delhi’s progress,” he said. Sisodia further emphasized that Khan’s decision to switch sides is a clear indication that Congress supporters in Jangpura will now rally behind AAP.

Sisodia highlighted Mehtab Khan Raja’s political and musical influence, noting his family’s ties to the prestigious Delhi Gharana. Khan, expressing faith in AAP’s ability to drive Delhi’s progress, urged strategic voting, emphasising the party’s commitment to genuine development in Jangpura.