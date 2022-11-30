Mehrauli murder: Court gives nod for Aaftab Poonawala's narco test

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, Poonawala's counsel said.



Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, said that the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to Forensic Science Lab, Rohini, on December 1 and December 5, which was allowed by the court.

Police had earlier said that the narco analysis would be conducted at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini by a team of experts from the FSL.

On Monday, Poonawala had come under an attack by some weapon-wielding men at the FSL when he was in a police van.

A video of the attack that surfaced on social media showed a policeman whipping out his pistol to warn the attackers to back off.

Since the incident, security outside the FSL, where a series of sessions of polygraph test on Poonawala has taken place, has been beefed up.

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The investigating agencies use this test after the other evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it was seeking permission for Poonawala's narco analysis as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances where the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was allegedly attacked by some weapon-wielding people, officials said on Tuesday.

Poonawala was attacked on Monday by some people outside the laboratory where he was taken for a polygraph test.

The Delhi Police chief has lauded the police escort team for showing "presence of mind" during the attack on the van carrying Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to jail on Monday and preventing any harm.

According to officials, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Vikas Puri Police Line office of the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police on Tuesday to meet the members and appreciated their presence of mind and tactful handling of the situation.

He also gave away cash awards to each member. Two sub-inspectors were rewarded with Rs 10,000 each, two head constables with Rs 5,000 each and a constable with Rs 5000 as a token of

appreciation.