Mega PTM: Deputy CM interacts with parents, students

New Delhi: The Delhi government schools hosted a Mega PTM on Saturday to motivate parents to participate in their child's learning. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attended the Mega PTM at five government schools across the city where he interacted with parents and students.



The Minister said that the children studying in the government schools deserve world-class education. There is no dearth of talent among the students and it is the responsibility of the government to carve their talent better by providing facilities. "Initiatives of the government like Mega PTM bring together all the stakeholders of the education system such as parents, children and teachers together and help them strategise better for the future," he said.

The Minister said that Delhi's education model has gained appreciation all over the world and that the AAP-led government has not only improved the infrastructure of the schools but has also given national and international level training to the teachers which improved the academic results of the schools. The government has also introduced various assessment reforms in the schools and now students are assessed more on the basis of their understanding rather than rote learning ability. They are given various projects and assignments over the years which assess their understanding of the subjects. The major focus during the Mega PTM was laid on improving learning experiences and learning outcomes for students along with discussions on setting comprehensive preparation strategies for mid-term and pre-board exams.

Sisodia further said that after Delhi government schools, it is now the turn for MCD schools and work to improve them has already started. He met parents and students at government schools in West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Vihar, Mayur Vihar during the

Mega PTM.

"Teachers have set the bar of education really high in the schools which makes students think out of the box and work hard for their brighter future. Over the years we have witnessed a great amount of change in the pedagogy styles in the schools. We feel proud that our children are students of Delhi government schools," said a parent at the PTM.

The Delhi government wishes to expand its Specialised Excellence schools in all zones of the capital, however, there is an issue of space, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice-based schools for Classes 9 to 12 that allow students to specialise in their chosen fields of study. Currently, there are 46 schools of specialised excellence in the national Capital.

"Here, we have skill-based learning. We have collaborated with the IB board and This is the first of its kind initiative done by us. Learning is important. We have no pressure of studies here. Students are here to get exposure in all subjects," Sisodia said.

"We want these specialised schools in all zones but we are facing the problem of space," he added. The minister said that the government is collecting data on students to move forward with its plan to increase the number of specialised schools.