Mega job fair at Talkatora Stadium today, organised by Congress, IYC

NEW DELHI: In a bold bid to address the growing unemployment in Delhi, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will be conducting a joint Mega Job Fair at Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Thursday, June 19, between 10 am and 4 pm, coinciding with the birthday of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a media conference at the DPCC headquarters, DPCC president Devender Yadav informed that more than 20,000 unemployed youth have already enrolled for the

fair in both online and offline mediums. He further informed us that more than 5,000 job offers will be launched by over 100 major companies in different sectors.

Yadav sharply criticised both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP governments, blaming them for Delhi’s “worst unemployment crisis in the past 45 years.” He said that neither the previous AAP regime nor the current BJP-led government has done anything meaningful to generate employment for the youth.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib noted that this effort aligns with Rahul Gandhi’s vision of empowering marginalised and underprivileged communities. He said that the job fair is not just a Congress event but a program dedicated to the youth of Delhi.

Chib also mentioned the success of a similar fair that was organized in Rajasthan earlier this year, during which 1,400 of 3,500 registered young people were placed. “This is an encouragement for us and indicates what can be done with political will and outreach,” he said.

Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra stated that this fair is a golden chance, particularly during a period of record unemployment. He added that the job fair not

only was going to give jobs but was also going to give hope to thousands of families struggling to survive.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s consistent focus on the unemployment issue through his Bharat Jodo and Nyay Yatra campaigns.