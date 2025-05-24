Mega cleanliness drive transforms Capital; Over 3,500 km of roads cleaned in 20 days

New Delhi: Delhi’s “Mega Cleanliness Drive,” initiated under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has successfully cleaned over 3,500 kilometers of roads and addressed several urban cleanliness issues within

just 20 days. The drive, carried out across 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones, has received widespread

public support and yielded impressive results.

Speaking at the launch of the zone-wise progress report, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the significance of the campaign for the

city’s future.

“A clean, healthy, and beautiful Delhi is the path to a Viksit Delhi,” she said, highlighting the extensive efforts made across zones like Karol Bagh, Rohini, Najafgarh, and South Delhi. The initiative saw over 11,000 challans issued for

violations, and 186.5 kilometers of roads were cleared of encroachments.

One of the standout achievements of the drive was the large-scale cleaning of MCD drains. “A total of 19,892.38 metric tons of silt was removed, significantly reducing waterlogging risks ahead of the monsoon season,” Gupta explained. The I-&FC department was also tasked with completing drain cleaning by May 31, ensuring effective water management.

As part of the cleanliness initiative, 418 markets were cleaned at night, 4,139 dark spots were illuminated, and 37,628 illegal posters were removed from public spaces. The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to improve public safety by installing 285 new streetlights in previously unlit areas. “The success of the ‘Mega Cleanliness Drive’ is a result of the widespread cooperation of Delhi’s citizens,” Gupta added, noting that 33,809 sanitation workers participated daily.

The campaign also involved engaging 283 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) through interactive meetings. Additionally, stray animals were transferred to gaushalas, and unauthorised dairies were sealed. CM Gupta assured that the cleanliness drive would continue as a sustained process, aiming to establish a regular system to keep every corner of Delhi clean, organised, and pollution-free. “This is not just a cleanliness program but a public movement,” she concluded.