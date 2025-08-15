Meets children in rain after I-Day speech

New Delhi: The Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium became a poignant blend of patriotism, emotion, and recognition of service, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta braved monsoon rains to join schoolchildren and later honoured officers and a veteran freedom fighter for their exceptional contributions to the nation.

From the early hours, the Capital was soaked in steady rain, but the spirit of celebration remained undampened. The stadium was packed with schoolchildren, citizens, and dignitaries awaiting the official flag-hoisting and address. Midway through her speech, as the Chief Minister

spoke about the sacrifices of the freedom struggle and the vision for a stronger India, a sudden downpour intensified. The children stood firm, drenched but undeterred. Moved by their resilience, Gupta stepped off the stage immediately after her speech. When security offered her an umbrella, she refused, saying, “When these children are standing here

without an umbrella, how can I take one?”

Wading into the rain, she spoke to the children, asked about their well-being, and joined them in spirited chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” Speaking after the event, she said, “The spirit these children have shown today is the greatest honour for me. Rain, sun, or storm; our love for the country must remain steadfast. Today, I am proud that Delhi’s children are showing us the way.”

The celebrations also featured a grand felicitation ceremony. “This day is not only to remember those who sacrificed their lives for independence but also to honour those who are making exemplary contributions to society and nation-building in the present day,” the Chief Minister said. She presented the President’s Correctional Service Medal to three distinguished officers, Yogendra Kumar, recognised for his dedication to prisoner reform, rehabilitation, and environmental protection, Satyavir Singh Yadav, lauded for over two decades of service in Tihar Jail and commitment to inmate welfare, and Anjana Chauhan, honoured for her exemplary work in the reform and welfare of women prisoners.

As a special tribute, Gupta honoured Lieutenant Rangaswamy Madhavan Pillai, a 17-year-old recruit of the Indian National Army under Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who endured imprisonment in Rangoon Jail in 1945 and later dedicated decades to serving fellow freedom fighters.

The day ended with cultural performances, applause, and the image of rain-soaked tricolours, a lasting symbol of unity and pride.