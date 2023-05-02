‘Meet with MLA’: DJB V-C discusses water, sewerage related issues with RK Puram MLA

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti held a meeting with RK Puram MLA Parmila Tokas and the officials of his own Assembly Constituency Malviya Nagar at DJB headquarters.



The meeting was conducted under the ongoing special campaign “Meet with MLA” launched by DJB Vice Chairman. Bharti said that the purpose of the campaign is to identify complaints that are related to water supply and sewerage at the assembly constituency level and to resolve them quickly.

Under the campaign, meetings are being held with MLAs of different assembly constituencies and through this water supply and sewerage-related complaints are being resolved on an immediate basis.

In the meeting on Monday, the DJB Vice Chairman discussed water supply and sewerage-related problems and directed the officials to take necessary steps. Bharti has instructed the officials to make the sewer line functional within 24 hours on a war footing by removing the blockage. After learning that several tubewells in the area were not operational and lying defunct Bharti instructed the DJB officials to immediately repair the tubewells and make them functional.