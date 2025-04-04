Medicine shortages in city’s govt hosps leave patients struggling

New Delhi: Patients seeking treatment at Delhi’s government hospitals are facing severe challenges in accessing essential medicines, as shortages continue to persist across multiple facilities. Long queues at hospital pharmacies often lead to frustration, as prescribed medications remain unavailable, forcing patients to buy them from private medical stores despite the government’s policy of providing free medicines.

A 26-year-old mother from Khoda Colony, recently visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with her eight-month-old daughter, only to find that two out of four prescribed medicines, nasal drops and

multivitamin syrup, were out of stock. “This has been happening for the past year,” she shared, echoing the struggles faced by many others.

Similarly, a resident near Mayur Vihar, could only receive one out of three prescribed medicines, as essential drugs for diabetes, swelling, and pain were missing from the hospital’s inventory. At Cha Cha Nehru Children’s Hospital, vital medications like Domperidone (for nausea), Amoxiclav (for bacterial infections), and Cefixime 200MG are unavailable. A resident doctor from GTB Hospital confirmed that even basic medicines for fever and acidity remain in short supply.

A government dispensary near the UP border is also grappling with a lack of antibiotics such as Vancomycin and common painkillers like Diclofenac. Shockingly, even medicines used to treat heart attacks are not accessible. The crisis has primarily hit smaller hospitals that depend on the Central Purchase Agency (CPA) for medicine supplies, unlike larger institutions like Lok Nayak Hospital, which have more purchasing flexibility.

Health department sources attribute the ongoing shortage to delays in the tendering process, a crucial system through which pharmaceutical companies are invited to supply medicines. An official stated that even if the current tender process concludes on time, shortages may persist for another six months. Delays have worsened as some pharmaceutical companies included in the bidding were blacklisted, leading to legal reviews. Delhi Health minister Pankaj Singh acknowledged the supply issues but claimed that conditions have improved compared to previous months. He assured that hospitals have begun receiving essential medicines, though challenges remain.