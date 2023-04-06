Media house gets email threatening to ‘assassinate’ PM, UP CM

A media house in Noida has received an anonymous mail in which the sender has threatened to assassinate Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Noida Police has registered a case and its started investigation. The media house located in the Film City at Sector 16 has received the mail on

Monday night and gave the information to the police on Tuesday. “This is to bring to your kind attention about the email received by our CFO

Pushan Chakravarty on April 3 at around 10:23 pm from one Mr. Kartik Singh with an email ID singhkartik78107@gmail.

com. As can be seen from this email, the sender has threatened to assassinate the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and also the Honourable Prime Minister,” the

letter reads. The letter further stated that the organisation wanted to bring this to the notice of the police. “Please do let us know if any further assistance you

may need from our end. We shall be more than happy to extend our support and to bring the culprit in to books,” it further reads. According to the police, the complaint was submitted to them by Vijay Kumar, Manager at Corporate Office ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

“We have registered a case under sections 153A (1b) (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance

of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity), 505 (1b)

(with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the IT Act against

unknown accused at sector 20 police station. Teams have been formed teams to investigate the case and they are trying to trace the IP address from where the mail has been sent,” Rajneesh Verma Assistant Commissioner of Police Noida said.