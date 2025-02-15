Media curbs at Delhi Secretariat & schools to be eased under BJP

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to assume power in Delhi, one of its first actions is expected to be the lifting of the “partial restrictions” on media access at the Delhi Secretariat and government schools, sources revealed.

Under the previous AAP-led government, journalists faced significant limitations when entering these locations. While access to the Delhi Secretariat was permitted, media personnel were restricted to a designated media room.

Any interaction with ministers or senior officials required journalists to go through a formal process by approaching a designated officer who would then facilitate the meeting.

The restrictions were introduced in 2015 after a scuffle broke out between journalists, TV crews, and photographers at the Secretariat. This incident led to the implementation of these curbs, limiting media access and interaction with government officials.

In addition to the Secretariat, journalists also faced similar restrictions when reporting from Delhi government schools.

These schools had been a focal point of the AAP administration’s achievements, but media access was sometimes limited, particularly after an incident in 2022, when a public broadcaster’s video journalist was allegedly attacked while covering a government school.

The journalist’s camera was reportedly damaged during the incident.

BJP officials confirmed that lifting these restrictions would be among the first key decisions made by the new government. The party intends to make the new administration more media-friendly, ensuring transparency and fostering a better relationship with the press.

“The new BJP government is committed to being media-savvy and open. There will be no information withheld from the media, and everything will be routed through proper channels to ensure transparency,” a party official stated.

The new government’s policy shift aims to improve accessibility and open communication with the media.

With the upcoming formation of the BJP government, officials indicated that the media restrictions currently in place would be relaxed, allowing journalists to interact more freely with key government figures and cover events without the limitations imposed by the previous administration.

This move aims to enhance transparency, empowering the media to hold the government accountable as the BJP implements its promises, signalling a shift in governance under the new leadership.