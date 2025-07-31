Medha Rupam takes over as DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar

Greater Noida: Medha Rupam has officially become the new District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. She took charge at the Treasury Office in the Collectorate Complex, Surajpur, Greater Noida. The outgoing DM, Manish Kumar Verma, was present during the handover and wished her well.

Medha Rupam is a 2014 batch IAS officer. Before this, she was the DM of Kasganj. She has also served as the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Noida Authority and as the District Officer in Hapur. After taking charge, she met with district officials and shared her priorities for the administration.

She said that her focus will be on good governance, transparency, and public convenience. Solving people’s problems will be her top priority. She added that government welfare schemes will be delivered properly to all eligible people. Special efforts will be made to make sure no one is left out. In other major transfers, Deepak Meena,who was the DM of Ghaziabad for the last six months, has now been appointed as the DM of Gorakhpur.

Ravindra Kumar Mandar has been made the new DM of Ghaziabad.He was earlier posted as the DM of Prayagraj in September 2024. During his time there, he took quick action on complaints in the Panchayati Raj Department. He has also worked in districts like Rampur, Jaunpur, and Mathura.

Ravindra Mandar is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He completed his BA and was selected for the IAS in 2013.Now, he has been given the responsibility of leading the administration in Ghaziabad.

Along with these changes, the government has also transferred DMs in about 10 other districts,including Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bahraich.