‘Mechanisms in place to track social media, difficult to look at everything’

New Delhi: The Delhi poll body has various mechanisms in place to monitor paid news and social media, Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said, even as he admitted that it is not plausible to keep a check on online platforms due to the large volumes of content.

In an interview with PTI, Krishnamurthy also dismissed allegations about the poll panel being biased and asserted that it provides a “level playing field”.

Announcing the schedule of the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted the complexity of tackling misinformation in the digital age and said the Election Commission had put in place certain measures to nip misinformation in the bud.

Kumar had also said the commission would launch a “Myth vs Reality” project to clear the air around fake news on social media.

Speaking on social media monitoring, Krishnamurthy told PTI that the Delhi poll body has media teams at different levels to look into various aspects of social media, including paid news.

“We have committees that certify the advertisements that go into electronic media, including social media. We have a committee at the level of the chief electoral officer and then there are teams at the returning officer level. They do pre-certification of the advertisements that go online,” he said.