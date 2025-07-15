Mechanic sets MCD worker on fire in parking argument

new delhi: A 40-year-old employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sustained serious burn injuries after a bike mechanic allegedly poured petrol on him during a dispute over car parking in the Sector-8 Market area of Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Gaya Prasad alias Kalu (42), a resident of Palam Village, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 PM and caused chaos in the busy marketplace. A PCR call was received reporting that a man had been set on fire by a two-wheeler mechanic.

Acting swiftly, the Station House Officer (SHO), Emergency Officer, and Beat Staff rushed to the location.

The victim, identified as Rahul Chauhan, a resident of Vasant Gaon and employed as a *safai karamchari* with the MCD, was found with burn injuries on his face and chest. He was immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre by the PCR team. Initial investigation revealed that Rahul Chauhan had been seated in a Maruti Baleno car with his cousin Siddhant Raj and two others, parked near the shop of the accused, Gaya Prasad alias Kalu, a two-wheeler mechanic.

As per Siddhant’s statement to the police, the mechanic approached the group and asked them to move their car, which was parked adjacent to his workshop. When the request was refused, the situation escalated rapidly.

In a shocking act of aggression, Gaya Prasad allegedly doused Rahul with petrol. The fire is believed to have been ignited by a lit cigarette being smoked inside the car, resulting in 20 per cent burn injuries to Rahul and fire damage to the vehicle.

Rahul Chauhan’s condition is currently stable, and his statement has been recorded by the police. Medical reports have confirmed the extent of his injuries. A case has been registered against Gaya Prasad under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which corresponds to the former Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to attempted murder.

The accused mechanic, Gaya Prasad, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

Police officials from RK Puram confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Eyewitnesses are being questioned, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed for additional evidence.