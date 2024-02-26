MEA: Several Indian support staff discharged from Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday that several Indian nationals previously working as support staff for the Russian Army have been discharged.

It said India remains committed, as a matter of “top priority”, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian Army.

Earlier media reports had suggested that some Indian support staff were forced into combat roles. The MEA acknowledged “inaccurate reports” surrounding the issue and reiterated their commitment to addressing each case brought to their attention.

“Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi,” it said. The MEA added: “Several Indians have already been discharged as a result.”

However, the exact number of discharged individuals remained unclear.

Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

“We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict,” he had said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier urged the MEA to rescue the Indians.