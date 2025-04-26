MDMA racket busted, 4 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a drug syndicate involved in the illegal supply of Methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as Ecstasy, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a Nigerian National.

The accused were identified as Vikas alias Vikki resident of Baba Haridas Nagar, Delhi, Gaurav Yadav resident of Baba Haridass Nagar, Delhi, Ayush resident of Dwarka, Dehi, and Chukwunwike alias Divine resident of Raj Nagar, Palam, New Delhi.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the task force arrested four individuals, including a Nigerian national, and recovered a total of 78 grams of MDMA, a quantity classified as commercial under the NDPS Act.

A vehicle used for drug transportation was also seized during the operation. The bust took place on April 4, in Sector-12, Dwarka, where the ANTF team, led by Inspector Parveen Kumar Rathi and supervised by ACP Anil Sharma, laid a trap based on intelligence gathered by ASI Naresh Kumar.

The team apprehended three suspects, Vikas alias Vikki, Gaurav Kumar, and Ayush, and recovered 61 grams of MDMA from their possession.

A white Honda City car used in the operation was also confiscated. An FIR was registered under Sections 22(c), 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Following the arrests, further interrogation revealed the source of the drugs, Chukwunwike alias Divine,

a Nigerian national.

He was apprehended on April 6, with an additional 17 grams of MDMA. Investigations revealed that he had procured the drug from a person named John and had sold 60 grams to

Vikas for Rs 60,000.

Divine had been living in Delhi since 2010 and became involved in drug trafficking after meeting John, who is reportedly from Uganda.

The profiles of the accused offer a glimpse into the network. Vikas, a former airport employee, turned to drugs and later drug peddling after becoming addicted.

He has prior NDPS-related cases and continued criminal activity after being released on bail. Gaurav, his childhood friend, became involved through association and was caught while accompanying Vikas to deliver drugs.

Ayush, a BBA student, was drawn to drug peddling by the lure of a lavish lifestyle.

Authorities are still probing the wider network, as ANTF works to combat the rising menace of

synthetic narcotics.