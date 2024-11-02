Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi named acting registrar

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has appointed Muhammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi as the officiating registrar of the university, according to an official notification issued on Friday. Rizvi serves as Honorary Director, Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution

at the university.

He will succeed M. Nasim Haider, deputy registrar-I, who was officiating as registrar of the university for the last few months, the university said.

Rizvi has more than 20 years of teaching and research experience. He joined JMI in February 2017 and before that he worked as a fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Delhi.

He specialises in international relations, foreign policy, and security issues, particularly India’s strategic relations with West Asia and North Africa. His research focuses on political developments in Iran, Iran’s nuclear programme, and Iran-China relations. Rizvi is a close observer of the West Asia and North Africa region, including energy security and

peace resolution.