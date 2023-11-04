MCD’s two-day training programme on disabled-friendly parks, gardens concludes

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) two-day training programme “Making Parks and Gardens Inclusive for All through Universal Design” concluded on Friday in the city.



The workshop was done in collaboration with the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), and spearheaded and conducted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the Centre for Accessibility in Built Environment Foundation (CABE Foundation).

The objective of the programme was to address issues in accessibility in public spaces for “diverse users”, focusing especially on parks and gardens. The sessions covered inclusive park design and understanding the needs of persons with disabilities, along with international and national frameworks for disability inclusion. “We wanted to develop empathy in the Municipal Officials about the needs of persons with disabilities and also equip them with the Universal Accessibility standards so that they are able to incorporate the inclusivity from the design stage itself,” said Subhash Chandra Vashishth, Director of Centre for Accessibility for Built Environment.

The first day consisted of a classroom training followed by a site visit to Shaheedi Park at ITO to let participants apply their learning in reality.

“The participants were divided in six groups and conducted an access survey of the Park. Each group had one wheelchair user and one person simulating vision impairment exploring the park infrastructure and facilities. The group presented their findings and recommendations to enhance accessibility of the Park during their training programme,” mentioned MCD.