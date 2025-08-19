MCD’s ‘Suniyo Scheme’ eases property tax payments with waiver on dues

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched its #Suniyo Scheme to ease property tax payments. Property owners need to clear only the past six years’ dues, with all earlier arrears and penalties waived. Open from June 1 to September 30, 2025, the scheme aims to boost compliance, reduce litigation, and provide relief to taxpayers. Applications can be made online. Officials said the initiative combines relief with reform, strengthening revenue while offering citizens

a fresh start.