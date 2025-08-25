MCD’s sterilisation push faces questions on shelter, resources, & implementation

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is grappling with mounting challenges in handling the city’s stray dog population, as recent deliberations in the Standing Committee have highlighted both ambitious plans and pressing gaps. Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, convened a high-level meeting with officials to review the Supreme Court’s revised directions on the feeding and management of stray dogs. Stressing compliance with the Court’s order banning feeding in public places, she instructed officials to immediately identify feeder zones and expedite large-scale sterilisation.

“Suitable areas should be identified and listed for feeder places,” she said, underscoring the need to balance public safety with animal welfare.

However, Standing Committee member Sundar Singh, in an interaction, revealed several operational limitations. He pointed out that the Corporation currently maintains only two major shelter homes one at Bella Road and another in Dwarka Sector 29 with a combined capacity of about 2,000–3,000 dogs. Around 20 NGOs are also engaged, particularly in caring for rabid and aggressive dogs.

“Dangerous dogs and rabies cases are housed in these shelters, while healthy sterilised dogs are released back exactly at the locations from where they were picked,” Singh clarified, adding that all records are maintained meticulously.

Despite these assurances, the system faces bottlenecks. Singh admitted that only one van is allotted per NGO, making the sterilisation and rescue drive painfully slow. He also acknowledged that efficiency has to be improved to meet the Court’s directions within a reasonable timeframe. Activists warn sterilised dog release may spark tensions; citizens cite safety risks, while MCD defends its holistic approach.